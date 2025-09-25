$41.380.00
UNN Lite
Contributions to the PURL program already amount to $2.1 billion - Zelenskyy at a meeting with Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss the expansion of the PURL program, which has already reached $2.1 billion. The parties also coordinated positions on threats from the escalation of Russian aggression, emphasizing the deliberate nature of violations of NATO airspace.

Contributions to the PURL program already amount to $2.1 billion - Zelenskyy at a meeting with Rutte

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The parties discussed the expansion of the PURL program and threats from the escalation of Russian aggression. Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia's violation of NATO airspace is a deliberate act, not an accident. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The Head of State thanked for supporting Ukraine and especially noted PURL – a joint initiative of NATO and the USA, which allows purchasing American weapons with financial support from Alliance member countries.

During the meeting, the effectiveness of PURL and its further expansion were discussed in detail.

In two months since its creation, the program, which allows purchasing American weapons with financial support from Alliance member countries, has already reached $2.1 billion, and it is important to increase the number of contributions and participating countries.

- wrote Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It is noted that Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of increasing the number of contributions and participating countries in the initiative.

Separately, threats from the escalation of Russian aggression were discussed. According to the President of Ukraine, violations of the airspace of NATO member countries are not mistakes.

Violations of the airspace of NATO member countries are not mistakes, but deliberate actions of Russia.

- stated the President of Ukraine in his post.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte coordinated their positions and agreed on the next joint steps.

Recall

As reported by the media, the first military equipment provided for by the agreement between the USA and NATO under the PURL program arrived in Ukraine. The Trump administration confirmed that Ukraine will soon receive assistance from NATO allies from US warehouses.

Denmark closes airport due to drones in airspace25.09.25, 00:11 • 578 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine