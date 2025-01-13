Zelenskyy and Macron discuss deployment of foreign contingents in Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 135095 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120609 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128682 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129554 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 163301 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109320 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158123 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104267 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113844 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117105 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 62031 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121600 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119873 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 54049 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 67977 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 135107 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 163316 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158132 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186375 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175775 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119873 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 121600 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140047 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131903 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149365 views
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss deployment of foreign contingents in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57239 views

The President of Ukraine had a lengthy conversation with the French leader on defense support and deployment of partner contingents. The parties also discussed the purchase of shells and training of the Ukrainian military.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron  the deployment of partner contingents and training of the Ukrainian military, UNN reports.

"I spoke with the President of France today. It was a rather long and detailed conversation. We discussed defense support - various forms, arms packages for Ukraine. We discussed investments in the purchase of shells for Ukraine. We also discussed the deployment of partner contingents and the training of our military," Zelenskyy said.

“There is a positive": Zelensky on discussing deployment of peacekeepers in Ukraine19.12.24, 08:40 • 68912 views

In addition, according to Zelensky, the focus is on the global situation.

"We are coordinating our positions. Thank you, France! Thank you, Emmanuel," the President of Ukraine summarized.

Zelensky on the foreign contingent: one of the best tools to force Russia to peace09.01.25, 14:15 • 46506 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

