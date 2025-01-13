Zelenskyy and Macron discuss deployment of foreign contingents in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the deployment of partner contingents and training of the Ukrainian military, UNN reports.

"I spoke with the President of France today. It was a rather long and detailed conversation. We discussed defense support - various forms, arms packages for Ukraine. We discussed investments in the purchase of shells for Ukraine. We also discussed the deployment of partner contingents and the training of our military," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, according to Zelensky, the focus is on the global situation.

"We are coordinating our positions. Thank you, France! Thank you, Emmanuel," the President of Ukraine summarized.

