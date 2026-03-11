Zelenskyy and Bundestag President discussed support for Ukraine, joint drone production, and European integration

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
03:03 PM • 9530 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 18035 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 16084 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 20944 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 27661 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 34799 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 33560 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44496 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120731 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87849 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2m/s
56%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 54150 views
Participated in the war against Ukraine - HUR released data on 6 Russian ParalympiansMarch 11, 10:48 AM • 18341 views
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for UkraineMarch 11, 10:51 AM • 24884 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 21681 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 20026 views
Publications
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhoto04:24 PM • 9590 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expert01:32 PM • 14885 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 20069 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 54192 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 61092 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nestor Shufrych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideo05:32 PM • 3498 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artist03:51 PM • 6174 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decision02:04 PM • 10216 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 21718 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 33940 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Financial Times
Leopard 2

Zelenskyy and Bundestag President discussed support for Ukraine, joint drone production, and European integration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Ukraine will receive a record 11.5 billion euros in military aid and strengthen air defense. The parties discussed joint drone production and EU accession.

Zelenskyy and Bundestag President discussed support for Ukraine, joint drone production, and European integration

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the German Bundestag, Julia Klöckner. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The parties thoroughly discussed the international agenda: the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region, and preparations for the next trilateral meeting.

European issues were also discussed: Ukraine's accession to the European Union, the unblocking of the 20th sanctions package, and the implementation of the agreement to allocate 90 billion euros to Ukraine for the next two years.

I also thanked for the energy support during this difficult winter with hundreds of challenges in these months. We are grateful that we were not alone

- Zelenskyy noted.

As reported by the President's Office, Zelenskyy and Klöckner discussed the continuation of military aid to Ukraine, which will amount to a record 11.5 billion euros this year. Special attention was paid to strengthening air defense, further developing the PURL program, and the need for additional contributions.

In addition, the discussion focused on increasing joint drone production. This will strengthen not only Ukraine and Germany but also Europe as a whole. The President of Ukraine noted that in February he visited the first joint Ukrainian-German enterprise producing drones and called it an example of real mutual strengthening.

Ukraine to help Germany prepare for defense against Russia by 2029 - media11.03.26, 19:55 • 1330 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Bundestag
European Union
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine