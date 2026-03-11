Zelenskyy and Bundestag President discussed support for Ukraine, joint drone production, and European integration

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the German Bundestag, Julia Klöckner. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The parties thoroughly discussed the international agenda: the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region, and preparations for the next trilateral meeting.

European issues were also discussed: Ukraine's accession to the European Union, the unblocking of the 20th sanctions package, and the implementation of the agreement to allocate 90 billion euros to Ukraine for the next two years.

I also thanked for the energy support during this difficult winter with hundreds of challenges in these months. We are grateful that we were not alone - Zelenskyy noted.

As reported by the President's Office, Zelenskyy and Klöckner discussed the continuation of military aid to Ukraine, which will amount to a record 11.5 billion euros this year. Special attention was paid to strengthening air defense, further developing the PURL program, and the need for additional contributions.

In addition, the discussion focused on increasing joint drone production. This will strengthen not only Ukraine and Germany but also Europe as a whole. The President of Ukraine noted that in February he visited the first joint Ukrainian-German enterprise producing drones and called it an example of real mutual strengthening.

Ukraine to help Germany prepare for defense against Russia by 2029 - media