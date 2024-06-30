$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 83164 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 92260 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 111318 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 184676 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 229553 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141167 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367690 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181447 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149469 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197814 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: all partners know where Russia produces its "chess pieces"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16969 views

Zelenskyy asked why no conclusions had been drawn that Russia was producing Shakhtys and using them to kill Ukrainians, even though all partners knew where these drones were being manufactured.

Zelenskyy: all partners know where Russia produces its "chess pieces"

All partners know where Russia produces its "chess pieces," so the question arises as to why no conclusions are being drawn. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Trudy Rubin, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, according to a UNN correspondent .

"We are developing our missile industry anyway. I am sure that we will have development and success in this direction, but we are at war today. Russia, with their power and money, is using drones not of their own production - Iranian "Shahids". Yes, they have taken a license from them and are producing these Shahids today.

And to be honest, all partners know where these "chess pieces" are produced. Why don't we draw conclusions from this? Why do we allow Russia to produce these "shahids" and use them to kill Ukrainians? Just like missiles. Of course, every missile that hits civilians in Ukraine and destroys infrastructure has parts, elements from partners, from different countries," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that Ukraine cannot fight alone.

"Ukrainian production can't do it on its own, we need everyone to get involved. They were not allowed to produce drones, they were not given elements, parts, they were not given the opportunity to circumvent. Of course, certain companies may not give them direct access, but nevertheless, they find ways to militarize Russia even more," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelensky stated that Ukrainian drones can fly more than 1.3 km, but it should be understood that the power of a drone is much less than a missile.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran
