Zelenskyy: all partners know where Russia produces its "chess pieces"

All partners know where Russia produces its "chess pieces," so the question arises as to why no conclusions are being drawn. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Trudy Rubin, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, according to a UNN correspondent .

"We are developing our missile industry anyway. I am sure that we will have development and success in this direction, but we are at war today. Russia, with their power and money, is using drones not of their own production - Iranian "Shahids". Yes, they have taken a license from them and are producing these Shahids today.

And to be honest, all partners know where these "chess pieces" are produced. Why don't we draw conclusions from this? Why do we allow Russia to produce these "shahids" and use them to kill Ukrainians? Just like missiles. Of course, every missile that hits civilians in Ukraine and destroys infrastructure has parts, elements from partners, from different countries," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that Ukraine cannot fight alone.

"Ukrainian production can't do it on its own, we need everyone to get involved. They were not allowed to produce drones, they were not given elements, parts, they were not given the opportunity to circumvent. Of course, certain companies may not give them direct access, but nevertheless, they find ways to militarize Russia even more," Zelensky said.

Zelensky stated that Ukrainian drones can fly more than 1.3 km, but it should be understood that the power of a drone is much less than a missile.