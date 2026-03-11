Zelenskyy: A year ago, I had cards, but we didn't show them. Now everyone understands that we have

$43.900.1750.710.17
ukenru
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 20744 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 73804 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 55917 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 37346 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 42926 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 34673 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 58113 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 64869 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 54631 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 86058 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
3m/s
61%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
UN recognizes Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children as a crime against humanityMarch 10, 09:49 PM • 5132 views
Global oil prices fell by 11% after Trump's predictions of de-escalation with IranMarch 10, 09:59 PM • 17144 views
The US will build a large-scale oil refinery in Texas for the first time in half a centuryMarch 10, 10:34 PM • 19282 views
Ukrainian company "Aerobavovna" revives the use of aerostats for modern warfareMarch 10, 11:16 PM • 17879 views
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exports04:32 AM • 13857 views
Publications
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 30519 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 73863 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 55965 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 58132 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 64883 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Karoline Leavitt
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 16373 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 17840 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 28446 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 34702 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 35206 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy: A year ago, I had cards, but we didn't show them. Now everyone understands that we have

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

Ukraine plans to send specialists to protect US military bases in Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Zelenskyy confirmed the presence of strong positions.

Zelenskyy: A year ago, I had cards, but we didn't show them. Now everyone understands that we have

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a year ago, when the White House said that Ukraine "had no cards," "I had them, but we didn't show it," and "now everyone understands that we have," as he stated in an interview with journalist Caolan Robertson, writes UNN.

I think yes. But I think that we had, you know, it's like a good player. So you can have good cards, but it's not important to show to everybody that you have these cards. I think that one year ago I also had it but we didn't show it but now everybody understands that we have

- Zelenskyy said in response to a question about whether he believes Ukraine now has cards, because last year the White House said that Ukraine had no cards, and now America is asking Ukraine for help amid the conflict in the Middle East.

The President pointed out: "Now we have the high level."

"But now of course, when the United States asked us to send our people, our soldiers, first of all our soldiers, and some of our guys experts with some instruments, we call it instruments, how to defend the American bases in Middle East in Jordan and maybe we will send also to Saudi Arabia. Now we speak about it. The Americans asked us and of course I'm very proud, that we can help American partners," Zelenskyy noted.

US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump12.01.26, 13:16 • 24838 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
White House
Jordan
Saudi Arabia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine