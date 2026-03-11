Zelenskyy: A year ago, I had cards, but we didn't show them. Now everyone understands that we have

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a year ago, when the White House said that Ukraine "had no cards," "I had them, but we didn't show it," and "now everyone understands that we have," as he stated in an interview with journalist Caolan Robertson, writes UNN.

I think yes. But I think that we had, you know, it's like a good player. So you can have good cards, but it's not important to show to everybody that you have these cards. I think that one year ago I also had it but we didn't show it but now everybody understands that we have - Zelenskyy said in response to a question about whether he believes Ukraine now has cards, because last year the White House said that Ukraine had no cards, and now America is asking Ukraine for help amid the conflict in the Middle East.

The President pointed out: "Now we have the high level."

"But now of course, when the United States asked us to send our people, our soldiers, first of all our soldiers, and some of our guys experts with some instruments, we call it instruments, how to defend the American bases in Middle East in Jordan and maybe we will send also to Saudi Arabia. Now we speak about it. The Americans asked us and of course I'm very proud, that we can help American partners," Zelenskyy noted.

US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump