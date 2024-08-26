ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelenskyi on Stavka: We analyzed the effectiveness of air defense and decided to strengthen the Pokrovske direction

Zelenskyi on Stavka: We analyzed the effectiveness of air defense and decided to strengthen the Pokrovske direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37780 views

The President of Ukraine chaired a meeting of the Security Council to analyze the effectiveness of air defense and electronic warfare systems in the regions. A decision was made to further strengthen the defense of Pokrovsk and restore power after a large-scale shelling.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Staff. The effectiveness of air defense and electronic warfare systems, mobile fire groups, and engineering defense was analyzed in detail for each region. It was also decided to strengthen the Pokrovske direction, UNN reports.

The bet. Restoration of the power grid after one of the largest Russian attacks. At least 127 missiles and 109 drones. Reports by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, and Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. They analyzed in detail the effectiveness of air defense and electronic warfare systems, mobile fire groups, and engineering defense in each region. The following decisions were made

- Zelensky wrote.

According to him, the facilities themselves are undergoing consequence elimination, repair, and demining.

“Even in war, there are rules": the UN condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine26.08.24, 17:27 • 35490 views

In some places, the terrorist state attacked civilian objects with cluster munitions. Sappers have to work before power engineers can start repairing

- Zelensky said.

Zelensky also emphasized that they do not forget about the front.

There was a report by Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrsky on the operational situation, including the defense of Pokrovsk. A decision was made to further strengthen the area

- Zelensky said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today, August 26, the Russian army carried out one of its largest strikes. We are talking about more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred “shaheds”. Many damages in the energy sector were recorded.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

