Zelenskyi on Stavka: We analyzed the effectiveness of air defense and decided to strengthen the Pokrovske direction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Staff. The effectiveness of air defense and electronic warfare systems, mobile fire groups, and engineering defense was analyzed in detail for each region. It was also decided to strengthen the Pokrovske direction, UNN reports.

The bet. Restoration of the power grid after one of the largest Russian attacks. At least 127 missiles and 109 drones. Reports by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, and Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. They analyzed in detail the effectiveness of air defense and electronic warfare systems, mobile fire groups, and engineering defense in each region. The following decisions were made - Zelensky wrote.

According to him, the facilities themselves are undergoing consequence elimination, repair, and demining.

In some places, the terrorist state attacked civilian objects with cluster munitions. Sappers have to work before power engineers can start repairing - Zelensky said.

Zelensky also emphasized that they do not forget about the front.

There was a report by Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrsky on the operational situation, including the defense of Pokrovsk. A decision was made to further strengthen the area - Zelensky said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today, August 26, the Russian army carried out one of its largest strikes. We are talking about more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred “shaheds”. Many damages in the energy sector were recorded.