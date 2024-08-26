“Even in war, there are rules": the UN condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

The latest missile strike on Ukraine resulted in Ukrainian civilians being injured, which is a gross violation of all the rules of war. This was stated by the UN coordinator in Ukraine, Mathias Schmale, UNN reports .

Like millions of people in Ukraine, I spent hours this morning taking cover due to a sustained wave of attacks on Ukraine by the Russian Federation's armed forces ,” he said.

Schmale noted that the strikes resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilians and caused serious damage to civilian infrastructure.

It is unacceptable that instead of going on with their lives, the country's citizens are forced to seek refuge in subway stations and other shelters. Even in war, there are rules. International humanitarian law must be respected. Civilians must be protected - He emphasized.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today, August 26, the Russian army carried out one of its largest strikes. We are talking about more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred “shaheds”. Many damages in the energy sector were recorded.