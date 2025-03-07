Zelensky: we are actively working to prevent any shortages in the supply of weapons
Kyiv • UNN
The President reported on active efforts to avoid a shortage of weapons and the priority of air defense. Defense Minister Umierov is holding regular meetings with partners to secure new support packages.
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is actively working to prevent any shortages in the supply of weapons. Zelensky made this statement in an evening address, reports UNN.
We are also working very actively to prevent any shortages in supplies for the protection of life. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Umierov is currently in a virtually continuous business trip – constantly in meetings and communicating with partners for new support packages, and air defense is, of course, the first priority
He emphasized that today's strike by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian energy occurred "as vile and cynical as always, as if there are no efforts from Ukraine and the world to end this war at all."
Ukraine is ready for peace as soon as possible – we have proposed concrete steps. And every day new Russian strikes and the reality itself prove that it is Russia that needs to be forced to peace – to stop the war, to real diplomacy, to guarantee security, and to reliable and lasting peace
Reminder
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff - they analyzed the new massive Russian strike and the use of Ukrainian air defense.