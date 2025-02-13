Zelensky: Ukraine's membership in NATO will be economically beneficial for partners

In a telephone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that no negotiations with Putin can begin without a common position of Ukraine, Europe and the United States. He announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.

We discussed the conditions necessary for a lasting and genuine peace in Ukraine and agreed that no negotiations with Putin can begin without a united position of Ukraine, Europe and the United States. I briefed the Prime Minister on my conversation with President Trump, and we discussed key messages and the need for all Europeans to coordinate their positions to achieve successful outcomes for the whole of Europe - Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that Kyiv should negotiate from a position of strength, and that reliable security guarantees are the basis for this. Among the key aspects, he named Ukraine's future membership in NATO, which, according to him, is economically beneficial for partners. Large-scale investments in the Ukrainian defense industry are also an important guarantee.

Zelenskyy warned world leaders against trusting Putin's statements about his readiness to end the war, emphasizing that such words cannot be the basis for a dialogue without corresponding actions on the part of Moscow.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat 100 thousand peacekeepers would be needed to maintain peace between Ukraine and Russia, not 5-7 thousand