Zelensky: Ukraine will propose a plan to end the war at the second Peace Summit

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Zelensky: Ukraine will propose a plan to end the war at the second Peace Summit

Zelensky: Ukraine will propose a plan to end the war at the second Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17477 views

Ukraine and its partners will prepare a detailed plan to end the war for consideration at the second Peace Summit. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for Russian representatives to attend the summit to resolve the conflict diplomatically.

Ukraine and its partners will prepare a detailed plan to end the war  and propose it  for consideration at the second Peace Summit, which must be attended by representatives of Russia. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News, adding that it is very difficult to end this war diplomatically without the Russian side, a correspondent of UNN reports.

We will prepare a detailed plan for ending the war. Together with the partners who supported the communiqué of the first (Peace Summit - ed.), we will work out our version of ending the war. The more countries join, the more countries will have a deeper understanding of the details of this plan. We will propose this plan for consideration at the second Peace Summit

- Zelensky said.

He also noted that the second summit should be attended by representatives of Russia.

Representatives of Russia must be present there. We understand that it is very difficult to end this war diplomatically without the Russian side. All the countries asked us to have Russian representatives at the second summit. We said: we don't mind, we understand everything, let's prepare a plan and invite them. So far, the general plan looks like this

- Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy on Ukraine's Victory Plan: I will definitely discuss it with Harris and Trump
05.09.24, 15:18

Addendum

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak reportedthat the Ukrainian side would like the next Peace Summit to be held in one of the countries of the Global South, but the location has not been determined yet, as the main condition for holding it is the readiness of the joint plan, which is already being worked on.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine supports holding the second Peace Summit in India, but Kyiv will not be able to hold it in a country that has not joined the Summit communiqué. Negotiations are also underway to hold it in  Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

