Zelensky: Ukraine will propose a plan to end the war at the second Peace Summit

Ukraine and its partners will prepare a detailed plan to end the war and propose it for consideration at the second Peace Summit, which must be attended by representatives of Russia. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News, adding that it is very difficult to end this war diplomatically without the Russian side, a correspondent of UNN reports.

We will prepare a detailed plan for ending the war. Together with the partners who supported the communiqué of the first (Peace Summit - ed.), we will work out our version of ending the war. The more countries join, the more countries will have a deeper understanding of the details of this plan. We will propose this plan for consideration at the second Peace Summit - Zelensky said.

He also noted that the second summit should be attended by representatives of Russia.

Representatives of Russia must be present there. We understand that it is very difficult to end this war diplomatically without the Russian side. All the countries asked us to have Russian representatives at the second summit. We said: we don't mind, we understand everything, let's prepare a plan and invite them. So far, the general plan looks like this - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak reportedthat the Ukrainian side would like the next Peace Summit to be held in one of the countries of the Global South, but the location has not been determined yet, as the main condition for holding it is the readiness of the joint plan, which is already being worked on.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine supports holding the second Peace Summit in India, but Kyiv will not be able to hold it in a country that has not joined the Summit communiqué. Negotiations are also underway to hold it in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey