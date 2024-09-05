ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy on Ukraine's Victory Plan: I will definitely discuss it with Harris and Trump

Zelenskyy on Ukraine's Victory Plan: I will definitely discuss it with Harris and Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26996 views

President Zelenskyy plans to present the “Ukraine Victory Plan” to US presidential candidates Harris and Trump. He wants to know their attitudes toward the plan, which depends heavily on US support.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would definitely like to discuss the "Ukraine's Victory Plan" with US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. He said this in an interview with NBC News, a correspondent of UNN reports.

It seems to me that Kamala Harris's policy is no different from President Biden's - it's one team. We respect the choice of the American people and we understand that either Harris or Trump can be president. That's why I openly said that, for example, the Victory Plan depends for the most part on the support of the United States, on the support of the president. That's why I said that I would communicate with the current president, but I will definitely communicate this plan with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, because we don't know who will be the next president

- Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy noted that he wants to know the attitude of potential US presidents to this plan.

It is very important to see and also hear how we will communicate this plan. We may send it out, or we may have a meeting between our teams, we don't know yet. But our teams have already started working on it, started communicating. I need to know about the attitude of potential US presidents to this plan

- Zelensky said.

31.07.23, 19:41 • 407528 views

Addendum

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he plans to present a "plan for Ukraine's victory" to US President Joe Biden in September. He also wants to show it to candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy said that the "Ukraine's Victory Plan" does not depend on Russia. It can be implemented with the help of international partners.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

