Zelenskyy on Ukraine's Victory Plan: I will definitely discuss it with Harris and Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would definitely like to discuss the "Ukraine's Victory Plan" with US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. He said this in an interview with NBC News, a correspondent of UNN reports.

It seems to me that Kamala Harris's policy is no different from President Biden's - it's one team. We respect the choice of the American people and we understand that either Harris or Trump can be president. That's why I openly said that, for example, the Victory Plan depends for the most part on the support of the United States, on the support of the president. That's why I said that I would communicate with the current president, but I will definitely communicate this plan with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, because we don't know who will be the next president - Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy noted that he wants to know the attitude of potential US presidents to this plan.

It is very important to see and also hear how we will communicate this plan. We may send it out, or we may have a meeting between our teams, we don't know yet. But our teams have already started working on it, started communicating. I need to know about the attitude of potential US presidents to this plan - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he plans to present a "plan for Ukraine's victory" to US President Joe Biden in September. He also wants to show it to candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy said that the "Ukraine's Victory Plan" does not depend on Russia. It can be implemented with the help of international partners.