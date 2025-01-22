Zelensky: Ukraine needs 200 thousand peacekeepers to prevent another Russian attack

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least 200,000 European peacekeepers should be deployed to prevent a new Russian attack on Ukraine after a ceasefire agreement is reached. This was reported by DW with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports.

According to DW, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that reliable guarantees are needed to ensure the security of Ukraine and Europe after a possible ceasefire, among which the deployment of a significant peacekeeping contingent plays a key role.

Asked about the idea of deploying a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine after the war, Zelenskyy said that at least 200,000 European peacekeepers would be needed to prevent a new Russian attack after a ceasefire agreement is reached.

From all Europeans? 200 thousand is the minimum. This is the minimum, otherwise it's nothing - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State noted that such forces would be only a part of the security guarantees Ukraine needs.

The Ukrainian president also spoke about a possible demand from Russian President Vladimir Putin to reduce the Ukrainian army fivefold. According to Zelenskyy, "reducing the Ukrainian army many times over" will be one of the important issues in the likely peace talks.

This is understandable: if we were able to create an army of more than 800,000, then we plus Europe is an army that is capable not only of defending itself but also of repelling Putin - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that Kyiv would not give in to these demands. "This is what he wants. We will not allow this to happen," Zelensky said.

Recall

In Davos, Zelenskyy saidthat Russia produces many times more ammunition than Europe, despite having a weaker economy. The president called on European countries to increase defense spending to the required level.