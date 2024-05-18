Zelensky: The evil of genocide has renewed its form and moved against Ukraine, starting with Crimea

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86833 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108447 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151242 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155193 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251375 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174412 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165637 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226464 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37451 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35275 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69444 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37419 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63498 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251377 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226464 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212425 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238149 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224905 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86833 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63498 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69444 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113127 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114006 views
Zelensky: The evil of genocide has renewed its form and moved against Ukraine, starting with Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25258 views

Zelensky said that the evil of genocide has resumed its form and has turned against Ukraine, starting with Crimea, recalling the Soviet deportation of Crimean Tatars 80 years ago, which killed up to 42% of them.

Ten years ago, the evil of genocide renewed its form and changed its ideological perception, but did not change its essence and targets. This was written by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Telegram on the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatar People, UNN reports .

Eighty years ago, one of the most terrible crimes against human life was committed: the Soviet authorities deported the Crimean Tatar people. Both children and adults - everyone. In a few days. Ruthlessly. To a foreign land. To the accompaniment of lies. The exact number of deaths is still unknown - at least one third of the Crimean Tatar people lost their lives in this deportation. And people were able to return home only decades later. But the perpetrator was not punished. The regime was not convicted,

- the statement said.

Details

According to him, the disregard for human life and state violence that prevailed in the last century have been revived in our time. The Head of State noted that ten years ago "the old evil - the evil of genocide - renewed its form, changed its ideological cover, but did not change its essence and targets and also went against Ukraine, starting with Crimea.

It is our common historical duty to respond to Russia's attacks with the resilience of our people, the victory of our state over the evil of occupation, and just punishment for all Russian crimes of this war since 2014. By defending Ukraine, our people, and the truth about what happened on our land, we honor the memory of all those whose lives were destroyed and affirm the power of humanity - the power for our future generations,

- Zelensky added.

Recall

On May 18, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the genocide of Crimean Tatars through forced deportation in 1944, when up to 425,000 people were deported and up to 42% of them died.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
telegramTelegram
krymCrimea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

