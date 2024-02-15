ukenru
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 23468 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 23468 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278777 views
Actual
Zelensky signs law on legalization of medical cannabis

Zelensky signs law on legalization of medical cannabis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27397 views

President Zelenskiy signs a bill to legalize medical cannabis, which will come into effect in six months.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill on the legalization of medical cannabis, which will come into force in six months. This is stated in the card of the bill No. 7457, UNN reports.

Details

According to the bill's card, on February 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law, which was passed by the Verkhovna Rada on December 21 and signed by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk on January 17.

Today, on February 15, the law was published in the parliamentary newspaper Golos Ukrainy, which means that it will come into force tomorrow and will be implemented in 6 months, i.e. on August 16.

Addendum

The draft law regulates the circulation of cannabis only for medical, industrial and scientific purposes. Medical cannabis-based products will be available only with an electronic prescription. This prescription will be issued by a doctor according to the patient's condition, as is currently the case with morphine.

Recall

After the bill was passed, the next day a group of MPs from the Batkivshchyna faction, led by Yulia Tymoshenko, introduced a draft resolution blocking the bill's signing. In the resolution, the MPs emphasized that the draft law was adopted in violation of the Verkhovna Rada's regulations.

Already on January 16, the Verkhovna Rada unblocked the signing of the medical cannabis law by failing to vote on the draft resolution that blocked its signing.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsHealth
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ruslan-stefanchukRuslan Stefanchuk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

