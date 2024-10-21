Zelensky signed a bill on transparent construction: what it provides for
Kyiv • UNN
The President has signed a law obliging construction customers to publish prices for materials in Prozorro. The law will come into force one month after its publication.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill amending the Law of Ukraine "On Public Procurement" to ensure that customers publish information on prices for material resources in the electronic procurement system when procuring services for routine maintenance and construction (No. 11057), UNN reports.
Details
The document obliges all construction customers to publish prices for construction materials in Prozorro within 3 working days from the date of signing a contract with the contractor or making appropriate changes to the concluded contracts.
It is also noted that documents containing information on prices for material resources must contain the following information: name (with characteristics), unit of measurement, quantity, selling price, as well as transportation and procurement and storage costs. Such documents may contain other additional information.
The Law shall enter into force on the day following the day of its publication and shall be put into effect one month after its publication.
Recall
On September 19 , the Verkhovna Rada supported a draft law that obliges all parties to publish prices for construction materials on Prozorro.