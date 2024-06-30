$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Zelensky: Russia used more than 800 guided aerial bombs in Ukraine over a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112192 views

This week, Russia launched more than 800 guided aerial bombs against Ukrainian cities, towns, and civilians, forcing Ukraine to acquire long-range and sophisticated air defense capabilities to destroy the Russian warplanes carrying the bombs.

Zelensky: Russia used more than 800 guided aerial bombs in Ukraine over a week

This week, Russia has used more than 800 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. Ukraine needs the necessary forces and means to destroy the carriers of these bombs, including Russian combat aircraft where they exist.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

This week alone, Russia has used more than 800 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. Against our cities and communities, against our people, against everything that ensures normal life," Zelenskyy said. The President emphasized that Ukraine needs the necessary forces and means to destroy the carriers of these bombs, including Russian combat aircraft where they exist. "We need this step

- Zelensky added.

According to him, clear solutions are needed to help protect Ukrainian people. "Long-range strikes and modern air defense are the basis for stopping the daily Russian terror. I thank all partners who understand this," Zelensky wrote.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
