Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8292 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 107573 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 115872 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131060 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195475 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237231 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145989 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369780 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182218 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149731 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Yevlash on changing the tactics of massive attacks: this is a game of attrition

Kyiv • UNN

 31526 views

russia continues to use various tactics in an attempt to find the weak points of Ukrainian air defense, while Ukraine maneuvers on its own to repel these attacks.

Yevlash on changing the tactics of massive attacks: this is a game of attrition

russia continues to look for weaknesses in Ukraine's air defense, using various methods and tactics. At the same time, the enemy has intensified the use of guided aerial bombs in frontline cities. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the representative of the Air Forces Ilya Yevlash, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Resources, even in such a large country, are not unlimited, they have to take this into account. In addition, in the third year of the war, russians understand that it is not so easy to attack certain objects, because we also take certain measures for our infrastructure facilities

- Evlash says.

According to him, the enemy is trying to "probe" the Ukrainian air defense, analyze and use various methods.

This is a game of attrition. They are trying to find weaknesses and gaps, while we are trying to maneuver the available forces and means to repel these missile and drone attacks

- he said.

Yevlash says that the enemy is intensifying the use of Kabs in frontline cities.

We can see that guided aerial bombs are also being used quite actively on the front line, and this is now a serious problem

- he added.

Recall

The losses of the russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 531,980 people, 8,001 tanks and hundreds of units of military equipment.

The air defense forces shot down four guided air missiles at night21.06.24, 06:57 • 47655 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
Poland
