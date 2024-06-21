Yevlash on changing the tactics of massive attacks: this is a game of attrition

russia continues to look for weaknesses in Ukraine's air defense, using various methods and tactics. At the same time, the enemy has intensified the use of guided aerial bombs in frontline cities. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the representative of the Air Forces Ilya Yevlash, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Resources, even in such a large country, are not unlimited, they have to take this into account. In addition, in the third year of the war, russians understand that it is not so easy to attack certain objects, because we also take certain measures for our infrastructure facilities - Evlash says.

According to him, the enemy is trying to "probe" the Ukrainian air defense, analyze and use various methods.

This is a game of attrition. They are trying to find weaknesses and gaps, while we are trying to maneuver the available forces and means to repel these missile and drone attacks - he said.

Yevlash says that the enemy is intensifying the use of Kabs in frontline cities.

We can see that guided aerial bombs are also being used quite actively on the front line, and this is now a serious problem - he added.

Recall

The losses of the russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 531,980 people, 8,001 tanks and hundreds of units of military equipment.

The air defense forces shot down four guided air missiles at night