The air defense forces shot down four guided air missiles at night

This night, air defense units destroyed four X-59/x-69 guided missiles launched by Russian tactical aviation aircraft. This is reported by the air forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of June 21, 2024, the invaders attacked tactical aircraft with guided X-59/x-69 missiles it says in the message.

The military clarified that all four missiles were destroyed by the Air Defense Forces in the Kirovohrad and Kherson regions.

