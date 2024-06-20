"The partnership between Ukraine and the United States is strong and unwavering": Zelensky thanked Biden for priority in air defense supplies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to US President Joe Biden and the United States for giving Ukraine priority in the supply of air defense, writes UNN.

I am deeply grateful to President Biden and the United States for giving Ukraine priority in providing air defense, which we critically need to repel Russian attacks. these additional air defenses will protect Ukrainian cities and civilians. I thank President Biden for the substantial support we discussed during our recent meeting in Italy - Zelensky wrote in X.

The president stressed that the partnership between Ukraine and the United States is "strong and unwavering." "Together we protect life from terror and aggression," Zelensky stressed.

The White House confirmed that the United States will give Ukraine priority in the supply of missiles to Patriot and Nasams over other countries