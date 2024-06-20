ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The White House confirmed that the United States will give Ukraine priority in the supply of missiles to Patriot and Nasams over other countries

Kyiv • UNN

The United States will give priority to the supply of a package for Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine in comparison with other countries, the White House said.

The White House confirmed that the United States will give Ukraine priority in the supply of missiles to Patriot and Nasams over other countries

The White House confirmed that the United States will give Ukraine priority in the supply of missiles to Patriot and Nasams over other countries, Voice of America reports, quoting White House national security communications adviser John Kirby, writes UNN.

Details

As indicated, the United States will give Ukraine priority in the supply of missiles for Patriot and NASAMS, delaying the delivery of orders to other countries.

According to John Kirby, this will be enough to provide Ukraine with sufficient air defense facilities for the next 16 months.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

