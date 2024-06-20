The White House confirmed that the United States will give Ukraine priority in the supply of missiles to Patriot and Nasams over other countries, Voice of America reports, quoting White House national security communications adviser John Kirby, writes UNN.

Details

As indicated, the United States will give Ukraine priority in the supply of missiles for Patriot and NASAMS, delaying the delivery of orders to other countries.

According to John Kirby, this will be enough to provide Ukraine with sufficient air defense facilities for the next 16 months.

Kuleba urged partners to follow Romania's example with Patriot