Zelensky reveals expectations from Trump's presidency and new sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, Ukraine expects active joint work in the spirit of the concept of peace through strength. Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UNN reports.

Details

"We also talked about the possibility of bringing peace to Ukraine and the whole of Europe. In 5 days, President Trump will be inaugurated in the United States. We expect active joint work in the spirit of the concept of peace through strength. We are also counting on tougher sanctions against Russia for the war. Poland's voice is important in this, and the 16th EU sanctions package is currently being prepared," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that the next six months will be a time of active work on Ukraine's future accession to the EU.

We must now be as effective as possible in opening negotiating clusters and coordinating positions. We can open at least a few clusters. This is not only about diplomacy and economics, not only about politics, it is a security issue. The sooner Ukraine is in the EU, the sooner Ukraine becomes a NATO member, the more we interact, the sooner the whole of Europe will get the necessary geopolitical certainty. russia will not pass where we are integrated - Zelensky added.

Recall

The European Commission is set to propose a ban on imports of Russian primary aluminum in its 16th package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.