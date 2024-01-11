Zelensky reacts to the idea of drafting Ukrainians abroad: We have questions for men who illegally left Ukraine

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 28134 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 51350 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 37821 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 41732 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 113168 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117236 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149605 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142751 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179174 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172803 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 71988 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 82906 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103188 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 73345 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 49716 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 51350 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 113168 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290146 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256956 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241941 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 28134 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103188 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149605 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110061 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109864 views
Actual
Zelensky reacts to the idea of drafting Ukrainians abroad: We have questions for men who illegally left Ukraine

Zelensky reacts to the idea of drafting Ukrainians abroad: We have questions for men who illegally left Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21989 views

Zelensky addressed the men who left Ukraine illegally during the war, emphasizing their duty to either serve in the army or support the country by paying taxes.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there are currently questions about men liable for military service who left Ukraine illegally during the war. It is important not only to defend Ukraine at the front, but also to pay taxes to the budget. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"Ukrainian citizens who left at the beginning of the war have questions. People were leaving. And it was obviously a war. None of the people knew what would happen tomorrow. We opened the borders to any country," Zelensky said, answering the question of whether Estonia should send men of military age back to Ukraine.

He noted that in this situation, the issue is not with Ukrainian citizens who left from the very beginning of the war, when the border was open, but with those who crossed it illegally.

"This is a question to these people, these men. If they are of mobilization age, they should help Ukraine and they should be in Ukraine. I am not saying that someone should be at the front and someone should not. There is a law. There is an ordinary human rule," Zelensky said.

The President reminded that six to eight taxpayers provide for one military serviceman, and "if men of mobilization age are in Ukraine and pay taxes, they are also defending the state, which is also very necessary.

"But if you are abroad and you are of mobilization age and not at the front, and you do not pay taxes, and you have left illegally, then there are questions. So, in principle, if we want to save Ukraine, to save Europe, we all have to understand: either we are helping Ukraine or we are not. Either we are citizens who are at the front, or we are citizens who work and pay taxes. If there is no money for the military, there will be no military and no one to defend Ukraine," the President emphasized.

Recall

Ukraine has not yet officially requested Estonia to extradite men subject to mobilization. However, consultations on this issue have already taken place.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

Contact us about advertising