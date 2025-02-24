Zelensky: Putin will not give us this peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that peace cannot be received as a gift or concession from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He emphasized this at the Support Ukraine summit, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"Putin will not give us this peace. He will not give it in exchange for something. We have to win peace with strength, wisdom and unity, with our cooperation," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, Europe and the US must negotiate with Russia together

Addition

Recently, the top diplomats of the USA and Russia met in Saudi Arabia for negotiations aimed at ending Moscow's war against Ukraine, from which Kyiv and its European partners were excluded.

The EU's top diplomat stated that you can discuss "anything you want" with Putin, but "if it concerns Europe or Ukraine, then Ukraine and Europe must also agree to this deal".