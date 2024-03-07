Zelensky presents 30 more housing certificates to Heroes of Ukraine and families of fallen soldiers

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed over 30 more certificates for apartments to Heroes of Ukraine and family members of fallen soldiers who were awarded this title posthumously, UNN reports.

"Today I have the honor to hand over certificates for apartments to 30 more Heroes of Ukraine and the families of the fallen Heroes. These are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our National Guard - sergeants, senior lieutenants, captains, majors, lieutenant colonels, colonels," Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky emphasized that the true memory of heroes is always based on two elements: a sense of gratitude and respect for everything done for the sake of the state and people.

"Ukraine will never lose this feeling and will always be grateful, always honor its heroes. Each and every one who stood up to defend Ukraine. Everyone who became an exemplary warrior. Everyone whose personal choice of courage and whose heroic deeds helped Ukraine to stand on the path to independence," Zelensky said.

Addendum

On January 19, Zelenskyy also handed over another 30 certificates for apartments to Heroes of Ukraine and relatives of fallen Heroes.

In addition, certificates were awarded, in particular on February 3.