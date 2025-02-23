Zelensky on the possible disconnection of Starlink in Ukraine: “There were no hints”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied receiving a warning from Donald Trump's team to shut down Starlink in Ukraine. He said this during the forum “Ukraine. The Year 2025” forum, a UNN correspondent reports .

Details

Asked whether Donald Trump or members of his team had said or hinted that the United States might at some point stop helping Ukraine, particularly with regard to Starlink, the President replied:

“There were no hints. The media saw it. Should we be ready? Yes. The relevant institutions are working on it. I think it is wrong to disconnect us from Starlink. ..... Thousands of systems are hospitals, kindergartens, schools, universities. It will be difficult for them without Starlink, I think it is a humanitarian challenge for us. But we are paying money for it, thanks to our partners, Poland and Germany are paying money for it. This is not free aid, we pay rent every month. So let's assume that there are no such risks yet, that this is only in the media space. But he who is informed is forearmed.”

Context

Reuters wrote that the US threatened to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink because of the refusal to provide access to strategic resources.



Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the availability of alternative solutions to Starlink. Details will be announced jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and other agencies in the near future.