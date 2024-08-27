Zelensky on the operation in the Kursk region: “It is already successful”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation is already successful, as it has once again drawn attention to Ukraine. Zelensky said this during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

In my opinion, it is already successful. I really think so, and all my Western colleagues agree with me, and many decisions have already been made because of the success in the Kursk region. There are moments when no one remembers your country anymore, and you can take your time with certain decisions. There are moments when the focus is on other things. Especially when it's a political season. Kurdistan is part of the plan that I will discuss with President Biden. The main point in this plan is to force Russia to end the war. And I really want it to be fair for Ukraine. If this plan is adopted and the second thing is fulfilled. If these two elements work, then we very much believe that the main goal will work