Zelensky on the Kursk operation: We are proving to the world that Russia can lose the war

Every day of the Kursk operation we prove to the world that Russia can lose this war. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his video address, UNN informs.

"...the operation in the Kursk region. We are maintaining the defined lines and every day of the Kursk operation we are proving to the world that Russia can lose this war, and the only thing that is needed for this is our sufficient determination, the determination of everyone in the world on whom the state of affairs in the world depends. It is not for Moscow to determine the future of our people. And this is exactly how it should always be," Zelensky emphasized.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi saidthat the enemy has not advanced in the Pokrovsk sector over the past 6 days. Ukraine's strategy is working, depriving Russia of the ability to maneuver and weakening it in other areas.