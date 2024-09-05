Zelensky on the Pokrovske direction: we are adding our forces, and the key task is to knock out as many occupier forces as possible

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report by the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation in the Pokrovsk sector and in the Kursk region, UNN reports.

"There was a report today from Chief Commander Syrsky. Especially the Pokrovsk direction. We are adding our forces, and the key task is to knock out as many occupier forces as possible. Also, the operation in the Kursk region. We are maintaining the defined lines and proving to the world every day of the Kursk operation that Russia can lose this war, and the only thing that is needed for this is our sufficient determination and the determination of everyone in the world who is responsible for the state of affairs in the world. It is not for Moscow to determine the future of our people. And this is how it should always be," Zelensky said during his evening video address.

Recall

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky saidthat the enemy has not advanced in the Pokrovsk sector over the past 6 days. Ukraine's strategy is working, depriving Russia of the ability to maneuver and weakening it in other areas.