Zelensky on Russia's missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: 6 people killed, 11 more wounded

As a result of a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, 11 people were wounded and 6 killed. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Every day and every hour, Russian terror proves that Ukraine, together with its partners, must strengthen its air defense. Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. At the moment, 11 people are wounded and 6 are dead. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims. All necessary services are working on the spot - Zelensky said.

He also added that modern air defense systems can provide maximum protection for people, our cities, and our positions.

"And we need them as much as possible," the President summarized.

The enemy launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, there are preliminary casualties - RMA