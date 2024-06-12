The enemy launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, there are preliminary casualties - RMA

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the residential sector in Kryvyi Rih, hitting the residential sector, there are preliminary casualties, said on Wednesday the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Sergey Lysak, UNN reports.

Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. Russians hit the residential sector. Preliminary, there are victims - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the details are being clarified.

"The air raid alert continues. Do not leave safe places until the alert is lifted," the RMA head said.

