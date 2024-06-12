Russian army attacked Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovs'k region: a fire broke out

Russian troops shelled Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovs'k region, causing a fire, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked Novomoskovsk. A fire broke out because of the hit - Lysak wrote on social media.

The information, he said, is being clarified.

