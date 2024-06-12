Russian army attacked Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovs'k region: a fire broke out
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy shelled Novomoskovsk in the Dnipropetrovs'k region, causing a fire.
Russian troops shelled Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovs'k region, causing a fire, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
The enemy attacked Novomoskovsk. A fire broke out because of the hit
The information, he said, is being clarified.
