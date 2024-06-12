Family injured as a result of Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovska oblast

A family in Dnipropetrovs'k region suffered as a result of an attack by the occupiers. A 13-year-old boy has an acute stress reaction. A 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman have cut wounds. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, a family suffered as a result of an attack by the occupiers in Synelnykivka district.

It is known that a 13-year-old boy was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction, and a 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman had cut wounds. The family was provided with medical assistance and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

In addition, 9 private houses were damaged due to the aggression of the terrorist state.

Additionally, it is reported that in the evening and early in the morning, the invaders again attacked Nikopol, using artillery and kamikaze drones. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Several groups of enemy strike UAVs from Zaporizhzhia are heading to Dnipro region, heading for Dnipro, Pavlohrad