Several groups of enemy strike UAVs from Zaporizhzhia are heading to Dnipro region, heading for Dnipro, Pavlohrad
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Air Force warns of possible use of attack drones in Dnipropetrovska. Several groups of enemy attack UAVs from Zaporizhzhia to Dnipropetrovs'k region, heading for Dnipro and Pavlohrad.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the number of groups of enemy attack UAVs from Zaporizhzhia to Dnipropetrovs'k region, heading for Dnipro, Pavlohrad; UNN reports.
The Air Force warns of the threat of ballistic missiles from the East11.06.24, 03:13 • 35010 views