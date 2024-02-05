Zelensky on Laputina's resignation: it's a matter of management only

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 23219 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105034 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133275 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132933 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173658 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170614 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278764 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178099 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167074 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 40973 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100671 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100245 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102169 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 56680 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 23219 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278764 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246959 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232134 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257534 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 21936 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133275 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105016 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105082 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121300 views
Zelensky on Laputina's resignation: it's a matter of management only

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28661 views

The President discussed with the Prime Minister the strengthening of the policy on veterans' affairs and accepted the resignation of the Minister of Veterans' Affairs as a managerial decision.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today he discussed with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal the strengthening of the policy of heroes - the policy of veterans. Zelensky noted that the resignation of Yulia Laputina from the post of Minister of Veterans Affairs is a matter of management only, UNN reports.

"This morning, we discussed with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal the strengthening of the policy of heroes - the policy of veterans. Steps that will solve the existing problems in this area and give confidence to our people. Steps to reboot. And not only in this direction. With all due respect to Ms. Minister, this is a matter of management only," Zelensky said in a video address.

He noted that Ukraine needs strength, fresh energy, and sufficient leadership in every area.

"We must win this war. And to do the maximum this year, that is, even more than is possible. Ukraine will win," Zelensky added.

Addendum

The Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Yulia Laputina resigned.

Laputina has been Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine since December 18, 2020.

Prior to that, she worked as Director General of the Directorate of Communication and Information Policy of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

From 2014 to 2020, she participated in the implementation of tasks to ensure the security of the state in the ATO/JFO area.  

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

