Zelensky on Laputina's resignation: it's a matter of management only

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today he discussed with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal the strengthening of the policy of heroes - the policy of veterans. Zelensky noted that the resignation of Yulia Laputina from the post of Minister of Veterans Affairs is a matter of management only, UNN reports.

"This morning, we discussed with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal the strengthening of the policy of heroes - the policy of veterans. Steps that will solve the existing problems in this area and give confidence to our people. Steps to reboot. And not only in this direction. With all due respect to Ms. Minister, this is a matter of management only," Zelensky said in a video address.

He noted that Ukraine needs strength, fresh energy, and sufficient leadership in every area.

"We must win this war. And to do the maximum this year, that is, even more than is possible. Ukraine will win," Zelensky added.

Addendum

The Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Yulia Laputina resigned.

Laputina has been Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine since December 18, 2020.

Prior to that, she worked as Director General of the Directorate of Communication and Information Policy of the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

From 2014 to 2020, she participated in the implementation of tasks to ensure the security of the state in the ATO/JFO area.