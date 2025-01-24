US President Donald Trump said that Vladimir Zelensky is no angel, he should not have allowed this war either.

This UNN reported with reference to Fox News.

Putin shouldn't have done it either. I mean, I don't just blame the fact that Putin shouldn't have done it. He shouldn't have done it, and it has to stop - Trump said.

He threatened the authoritarian leader in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, urging him to cut a deal or face more economic pressure.

He told reporters at the White House on Thursday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had already told him he was willing to negotiate an end to the war.

He's had enough. He shouldn't have let it happen either. You know, if he's not an angel, he shouldn't have let this war happen. First of all, he's fighting with a much bigger force, okay? A much bigger - Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity .

Trump said Zelensky shouldn't have done it because they could have made a deal.

Zelensky was fighting a much larger entity - much larger, much more powerful. He didn't have to do that, because we could have made a deal, and it would have been a deal that would have been - it would have been a deal that would have meant nothing. I could have made that deal so easily, and Zelensky decided, “I want a fight” - Trump said.

Additionally, it is noted that Trump called for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war in his first interview since returning to the White House, saying that Vladimir Putin should never have launched a full-scale invasion in 2022.

Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that about 850 ,000 Russian soldiers and 700 ,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the war began.

These are people who are just being killed on this battlefield by the millions. They're already dead, and the cities - the cities look like demolition sites - he said in an interview that aired on Hannity.

The OP explained under what conditions the negotiation process on Russia is possible

Supplement

Trump has said he wants to soon with russian dictator vladimir putin to end russia's war against Ukraine as soon as possible.

Also, Trump claims that Ukraine is ready for a peace agreement.