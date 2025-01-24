Zelensky 'no angel', he also shouldn't have let the war happen - Trump

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101184 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102237 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110226 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112877 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134438 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104347 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137397 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103834 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113481 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 121995 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121995 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 76196 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116986 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 49594 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 51384 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 51384 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101184 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134438 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137397 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168656 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 158310 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158310 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 34989 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 34989 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 51338 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116977 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121987 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140948 views
Zelensky 'no angel', he also shouldn't have let the war happen - Trump
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 38100 views

Zelensky 'no angel', he also shouldn't have let the war happen - Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38100 views

Donald Trump said that Zelensky was “no angel” and should not have allowed the war, as he could have made a deal. The US President also threatened Putin with new sanctions and declared his readiness to reach agreement with him.

US President Donald Trump said that Vladimir Zelensky is no angel, he should not have allowed this war either.

This UNN reported with reference to Fox News.

Putin shouldn't have done it either. I mean, I don't just blame the fact that Putin shouldn't have done it. He shouldn't have done it, and it has to stop

- Trump said.

He threatened the authoritarian leader in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, urging him to cut a deal or face more economic pressure.

He told reporters at the White House on Thursday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had already told him he was willing to negotiate an end to the war.

He's had enough. He shouldn't have let it happen either. You know, if he's not an angel, he shouldn't have let this war happen. First of all, he's fighting with a much bigger force, okay? A much bigger

- Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity .

Trump said Zelensky shouldn't have done it because they could have made a deal.

Zelensky was fighting a much larger entity - much larger, much more powerful. He didn't have to do that, because we could have made a deal, and it would have been a deal that would have been - it would have been a deal that would have meant nothing. I could have made that deal so easily, and Zelensky decided, “I want a fight”

- Trump said.

Additionally, it is noted that Trump called for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war in his first interview since returning to the White House, saying that Vladimir Putin should never have launched a full-scale invasion in 2022.

Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that about 850 ,000 Russian soldiers and 700 ,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the war began.

These are people who are just being killed on this battlefield by the millions. They're already dead, and the cities - the cities look like demolition sites

- he said in an interview that aired on Hannity.

The OP explained under what conditions the negotiation process on Russia is possible

Supplement

Trump has said he wants to soon with russian dictator vladimir putin to end russia's war against Ukraine as soon as possible.

Also, Trump claims that Ukraine is ready for a peace agreement.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
foks-niusFox News
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

