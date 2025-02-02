Zelensky names “cheapest” security guarantees for Ukraine from allies

Without security guarantees, any agreement with Russia will only be a harbinger of future aggression, and Ukraine's membership in NATO is the "cheapest" option for Ukraine's allies. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Associated Press, UNN reports.



I really believe that these are the cheapest security guarantees that Ukraine can get, the cheapest for everyone - He said.

Zelensky emphasized that this would also be a victory for US President Donald Trump.

This will send a signal that it is not Russia that should decide who should be in NATO and who should not, but the United States of America. I think this is a big victory for Trump - He said.

In addition, the president noted that Ukraine's 800,000-strong army would be a bonus for the Alliance, especially if Trump tries to bring home American troops stationed abroad.

Also, other proposals for security guarantees should be backed up by a sufficient number of weapons from the United States and Europe, as well as support for Kyiv in developing its own defense industry, the president noted.

