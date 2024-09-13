Zelensky met with actor and peace envoy Michael Douglas: what they talked about

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with American actor, producer and UN peace envoy Michael Douglas and his son Dylan, UNN reports.

"The situation in our country, cooperation with partners, support for Ukraine, the fourth First Ladies and Gentlemen's Summit. It is very valuable that Michael and his son are sincerely interested in all this, and their family cares about our country and people. Thank you for your support!" Zelensky said.

Previously

American actor and UN peace envoy Michael Douglas took part in the fourth First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit.