Zelensky met with actor and peace envoy Michael Douglas: what they talked about
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine met with American actor and UN Peace Envoy Michael Douglas and his son Dylan. The parties discussed the situation in Ukraine, cooperation with partners and the fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with American actor, producer and UN peace envoy Michael Douglas and his son Dylan, UNN reports.
"The situation in our country, cooperation with partners, support for Ukraine, the fourth First Ladies and Gentlemen's Summit. It is very valuable that Michael and his son are sincerely interested in all this, and their family cares about our country and people. Thank you for your support!" Zelensky said.
