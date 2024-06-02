Zelensky meets with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the Asian security summit "Shangri-La Dialogue". This was announced by the head of state in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the parties discussed the key issues – the defense needs of Ukraine, strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system, the F-16 Coalition, and the preparation of a bilateral security agreement.

Thank you to President Biden for making an important decision on defensive strikes with American weapons on enemy territory to effectively counter Russian attempts to expand the war zone. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

