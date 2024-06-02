Zelensky meets with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
Kyiv • UNN
Zelensky met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to discuss Ukraine's defense needs, strengthening air defense, the F-16 Coalition and a bilateral security agreement during the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Asia.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the Asian security summit "Shangri-La Dialogue". This was announced by the head of state in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that the parties discussed the key issues – the defense needs of Ukraine, strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system, the F-16 Coalition, and the preparation of a bilateral security agreement.
Thank you to President Biden for making an important decision on defensive strikes with American weapons on enemy territory to effectively counter Russian attempts to expand the war zone.
