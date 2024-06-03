Zelensky meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Philippines and met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the first time in the history of bilateral relations. this is stated in the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian head of state, reports UNN.

Details

I am grateful to the Philippines for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, for its clear position on Russia's aggression against our country, as well as for supporting important UN resolutions. Ukraine intends to open an embassy in Manila this year to strengthen bilateral cooperation. Zelensky wrote

The parties discussed the inaugural Global Peace Summit and the importance of representing Southeast Asian countries. We appreciate that the Philippines will participate in the summit.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation, in particular the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the Philippines.

Zelensky arrives in the capital of the Philippines