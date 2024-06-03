ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zelensky meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Kyiv  •  UNN

President Zelensky visited the Philippines for the first time, met with President Marcos Jr., discussed the opening of the Ukrainian Embassy in Manila, bilateral cooperation, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the participation of the Philippines in the world peace summit.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Philippines and met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the first time in the history of bilateral relations.  this is stated in the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian head of state, reports UNN.

Details

I am grateful to the Philippines for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, for its clear position on Russia's aggression against our country, as well as for supporting important UN resolutions. Ukraine intends to open an embassy in Manila this year to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Zelensky wrote

The parties discussed the inaugural Global Peace Summit and the importance of representing Southeast Asian countries. We appreciate that the Philippines will participate in the summit.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation, in particular the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the Philippines.

Zelensky arrives in the capital of the Philippines

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomyPolitics
united-nationsUnited Nations
philippinesPhilippines
telegramTelegram
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

