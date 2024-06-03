Zelensky arrives in the capital of the Philippines

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. There he met with his Filipino counterpart Ferdinand Marcos. This was reported by The Associated Press on June 3, reports UNN.

Details

According to the agency's sources, Zelensky was unable to meet in person on the sidelines of the forum with the president of the Philippines and decided to fly to Manila to personally invite Marcos to a peace summit.

According to the publication, the main purpose of the trip is to encourage regional leaders to take part in the Global Peace Summit organized by Switzerland. Zelensky arrived in Manila without warning and under strict security on the evening of June 2 after speaking at the Shangri-La Forum in Singapore.

During a meeting between the two leaders, Zelensky said that Ukraine will open an embassy in Manila this year, writes Reuters.

The Associated Press writes that both leaders were critical of China at a Defense Forum in Singapore, which was attended by senior defense and government officials from around the world, in particular from Washington and Beijing. The talks took place against the backdrop of wars in Gaza and Ukraine, as well as growing tensions between the United States and China in the India-Pacific region.

