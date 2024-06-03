Zelensky congratulates Galla Tomasdottir on winning the Icelandic presidential election
Kyiv • UNN
Zelensky congratulated Hola Tomasdottir on winning the presidential election in Iceland and expressed hope for strengthening Ukrainian-Icelandic cooperation and ensuring peace in Europe and beyond.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Halla Tomasdottir on winning the presidential election held on Saturday in Iceland and expressed hope for strengthening interstate cooperation and ensuring peace in Europe and beyond .
Details
I appreciate her strong support for Ukraine and look forward to working together to strengthen the Ukrainian-Iceland partnership, as well as to ensure a just and lasting peace in Europe and beyond. I also appreciate Iceland's support for the formula for peace and its commitment to participate in the first Peace Summit. I wish Galli Tomasdottir successful and fruitful work for the benefit of the Icelandic people and our entire Europe
