Zelensky leaves White House early after dispute with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after an argument with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. A joint press conference was canceled after the conflict over security guarantees for Ukraine. Washington and Kyiv have not signed an agreement on minerals.
This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has just left the White House after a tumultuous meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office
The two leaders were expected to hold a joint press conference this evening. The President of Ukraine has just gotten into his car near the West Wing.
Context
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the President of Ukraine said that Ukraine should be given security guarantees and actively included in the negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peaceif America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.