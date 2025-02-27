Zelensky invited to EU summit on Ukraine on March 6

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to a special meeting of the European Council on March 6, which will be devoted to European defense and Ukraine, European Council President Antonio Costa said in an invitation letter on Thursday, UNN reports.

I have invited President Zelenskyy to come to Brussels on the occasion of the European Council to discuss with us the latest developments - Koshta wrote in a letter.

With regard to Ukraine, "there is reportedly a new momentum that should lead to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace." "It is therefore important for us to exchange views on how to continue to support Ukraine and on the principles that should be respected in the future. The EU and its member states are ready to take on more responsibility for the security of Europe. Therefore, we should be prepared for a possible European contribution to the security guarantees that will be needed to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine," Costa said in the letter.

With regard to European defense, the purpose of the Fund is stated to be "to continue the informal meeting on February 3 with a view to taking first decisions in the short term to make Europe more sovereign, more capable and better equipped to meet its immediate and future security challenges.

"We will start our meeting at 12:30 (local time) with the traditional exchange of views with the President of the European Parliament, followed by a discussion with President Zelenskyy during lunch. We will then focus on European defense and then discuss Ukraine," Costa said.

