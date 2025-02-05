Zelensky instructed the government to provide financial resources to support Ukrainians and producers

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 21162 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 65203 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102521 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105899 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123662 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102322 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129641 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103545 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113304 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116911 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106502 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102996 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 91002 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112221 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106648 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 21094 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123655 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129635 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162575 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152679 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 5776 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106648 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112221 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138509 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140286 views
Actual
Zelensky instructed the government to provide financial resources to support Ukrainians and producers

Zelensky instructed the government to provide financial resources to support Ukrainians and producers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32429 views

The President has instructed the government to allocate funding to support citizens and Ukrainian production. Law enforcement is investigating schemes in the financial sector worth billions and preparing tough sanctions.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had instructed the government to provide financial resources to support Ukrainians and Ukrainian producers. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

I have just signed a decree that gives effect to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council following the meeting held the day before. Everything has been worked out in detail. All programs to support our people - programs that have proven to be effective - will continue. Millions of people have already been helped, and we will definitely continue this work. The government has been instructed to provide financial resources to directly support our people and Ukrainian producers. This is a key priority - the growth of Ukrainian production thanks to our support. This will bring more revenues to the budget, more jobs to our citizens, and, most importantly, more independence to our country 

- Zelensky said.

He noted that law enforcement officers have already taken into account all the materials provided by the tax and financial monitoring authorities regarding the identified violations.

Schemes in the financial sector are worth billions. The task is simple: to take billions out of the shadows and direct them to the real ability of the state to help people. Criminal proceedings have already been initiated against those who built the schemes, who are hurting the state and the budget, and there will be sanctions. Tough sanctions. The National Security and Defense Council has also issued such an order. Any weakening of the state in time of war - weakening of our financial stability, financial security of Ukraine and thus playing along with Russia - will definitely be punishable 

- Zelensky added.

The President also emphasized that Ukraine continues to work on sanctions against Russia - against all those who help Russia finance the war against Ukraine.

Today I spoke about this with the British Foreign Secretary, who was on a visit to Ukraine. It is important that we continue to put pressure on Putin's shadow tanker fleet, which transports oil around the world and earns Russia's money for terror and war. Britain is one of the leaders in putting pressure on the shadow fleet. However, sanctions are important not only against the tankers themselves and the companies they are associated with, but also against the captains of such vessels and all those involved. Ukraine has such a sanctions decision, and we will extend it to partner jurisdictions 

- the President summarized.

Recall

Yesterday, February 4, Zelenskyy reportedthat the National Security and Defense Council had decided to introduce new sanctions packages. He announced that the sanctions lists would be made public in the near future.

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , held a meetingto consider programs to support the population and business, strengthen financial stability, and tighten sanctions.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarEconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising