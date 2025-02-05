Zelensky instructed the government to provide financial resources to support Ukrainians and producers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had instructed the government to provide financial resources to support Ukrainians and Ukrainian producers. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

I have just signed a decree that gives effect to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council following the meeting held the day before. Everything has been worked out in detail. All programs to support our people - programs that have proven to be effective - will continue. Millions of people have already been helped, and we will definitely continue this work. The government has been instructed to provide financial resources to directly support our people and Ukrainian producers. This is a key priority - the growth of Ukrainian production thanks to our support. This will bring more revenues to the budget, more jobs to our citizens, and, most importantly, more independence to our country - Zelensky said.

He noted that law enforcement officers have already taken into account all the materials provided by the tax and financial monitoring authorities regarding the identified violations.

Schemes in the financial sector are worth billions. The task is simple: to take billions out of the shadows and direct them to the real ability of the state to help people. Criminal proceedings have already been initiated against those who built the schemes, who are hurting the state and the budget, and there will be sanctions. Tough sanctions. The National Security and Defense Council has also issued such an order. Any weakening of the state in time of war - weakening of our financial stability, financial security of Ukraine and thus playing along with Russia - will definitely be punishable - Zelensky added.

The President also emphasized that Ukraine continues to work on sanctions against Russia - against all those who help Russia finance the war against Ukraine.

Today I spoke about this with the British Foreign Secretary, who was on a visit to Ukraine. It is important that we continue to put pressure on Putin's shadow tanker fleet, which transports oil around the world and earns Russia's money for terror and war. Britain is one of the leaders in putting pressure on the shadow fleet. However, sanctions are important not only against the tankers themselves and the companies they are associated with, but also against the captains of such vessels and all those involved. Ukraine has such a sanctions decision, and we will extend it to partner jurisdictions - the President summarized.

Recall

Yesterday, February 4, Zelenskyy reportedthat the National Security and Defense Council had decided to introduce new sanctions packages. He announced that the sanctions lists would be made public in the near future.

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , held a meetingto consider programs to support the population and business, strengthen financial stability, and tighten sanctions.