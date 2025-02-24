Zelensky: I handed Trump a document with a list of all cease-fires with specific dates that Russia hacked

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had handed over a document to US President Donald Trump with a list of ceasefire dates that Russia had violated. He said this during the Support Ukraine summit, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

This year should be the year of the beginning of a lasting peace. Putin will not give us this peace, he will not give it to us in exchange for something. We have to win it with strength, wisdom and unity. Peace cannot be simply declared in one hour, it cannot be declared in one day, today, tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, unfortunately. This is the reality. By the way, when General Kellogg was in Ukraine, I handed him and handed the US President a document with a list of all ceasefires with specific dates that Russia had broken. Therefore, peace can be the result of balanced diplomacy and absolutely clear security guarantees