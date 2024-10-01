Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to 15 more servicemen

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101974 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108554 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 175282 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142160 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145681 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139997 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186182 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112153 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176251 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104787 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115694 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 73564 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 80022 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 48860 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 39779 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 175285 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186184 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176252 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203518 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192331 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144112 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143877 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148424 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139725 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156480 views
Actual
Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to 15 more servicemen

Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to 15 more servicemen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12675 views

President Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to 15 servicemen, 9 of them posthumously. Military units were also awarded honorary insignia and given honorary names.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to 15 more Ukrainian servicemen, nine of them posthumously.  UNN reports this with reference to the decrees.

Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine:     

  • To soldier Serhiy Bahniuk posthumously
  • Senior Lieutenant Denys Baditsa posthumously
  • Junior Sergeant Vladyslav Bombela posthumously
  • To soldier Andriy Demchyk posthumously
  • Junior Sergeant Ihor Zamotskyi posthumously
  • To soldier Oleksandr Svishcho posthumously
  • To soldier Artur Stankus posthumously
  • Lieutenant Colonel Yuri Timus posthumously
  • Senior soldier Vitaly Kharchenko posthumously
  • Sergeant Oleksandr Krokovets
  • Lieutenant Colonel Valentyn Manko
  • Soldier Andriy Serhiyenko
  • To soldier Oleksandr Fedorovsky
  • Junior Lieutenant Dmytro Shemeta
  • Captain Oleg Shiryaev

Zelensky on the Day of Defenders: you write history on the battlefield01.10.24, 09:13 • 30397 views

In addition, Zelenskyy issued decrees awarding the honorary insignia “For Courage and Bravery”:

  • The 38th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment named after Lieutenant General Yuriy Tiutiunnyk of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
  • 126 separate territorial defense brigade of the Naval Forces of Ukraine of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The President awarded the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the honorary name “named after General Myron Tarnavskyi” and henceforth it shall be known as the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade named after General Myron Tarnavskyi of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Image

The separate support brigade of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been assigned the honorary name “Dniester” and shall be hereinafter referred to as the 808th Dniester Separate Support Brigade of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A separate Regiment of communications and radio support of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was awarded the honorary name "named after Ivan Lutsenko" and further name it - the 43rd separate Regiment of communications and radio support named after Ivan Lutsenko of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to pilot Andriy Pilshchikov, call sign “Dzhus”.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

Contact us about advertising