Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to 15 more servicemen

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to 15 more Ukrainian servicemen, nine of them posthumously. UNN reports this with reference to the decrees.

Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine:

To soldier Serhiy Bahniuk posthumously

Senior Lieutenant Denys Baditsa posthumously



Junior Sergeant Vladyslav Bombela posthumously



To soldier Andriy Demchyk posthumously



Junior Sergeant Ihor Zamotskyi posthumously



To soldier Oleksandr Svishcho posthumously



To soldier Artur Stankus posthumously



Lieutenant Colonel Yuri Timus posthumously



Senior soldier Vitaly Kharchenko posthumously



Sergeant Oleksandr Krokovets



Lieutenant Colonel Valentyn Manko



Soldier Andriy Serhiyenko



To soldier Oleksandr Fedorovsky



Junior Lieutenant Dmytro Shemeta



Captain Oleg Shiryaev



Zelensky on the Day of Defenders: you write history on the battlefield

In addition, Zelenskyy issued decrees awarding the honorary insignia “For Courage and Bravery”:

The 38th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment named after Lieutenant General Yuriy Tiutiunnyk of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

126 separate territorial defense brigade of the Naval Forces of Ukraine of the Armed Forces of Ukraine



The President awarded the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the honorary name “named after General Myron Tarnavskyi” and henceforth it shall be known as the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade named after General Myron Tarnavskyi of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The separate support brigade of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been assigned the honorary name “Dniester” and shall be hereinafter referred to as the 808th Dniester Separate Support Brigade of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A separate Regiment of communications and radio support of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was awarded the honorary name "named after Ivan Lutsenko" and further name it - the 43rd separate Regiment of communications and radio support named after Ivan Lutsenko of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to pilot Andriy Pilshchikov, call sign “Dzhus”.