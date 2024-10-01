Zelensky on the Day of Defenders: you write history on the battlefield

On the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers write history on the battlefield and give themselves up to prevent the betrayal of their homeland. He said this during the ceremony of taking the oath of a lyceum student and presenting state awards, UNN reports.

951 days of the battle for the state, 951 days you have been writing history on the battlefield. You give yourselves to keep Ukraine safe. Those who were born a warrior and those who became one, who changed their own lives to ensure that our freedom remained unchanged, who had a different profession but did not want to live under a different flag. Those who said to themselves: I have no other choice, because this is my homeland, this is my Ukraine, so I will defend it - Zelensky said.

He expressed his gratitude to each and every military man and woman.

"I thank each and every one of you, we are proud of each and every one of you," the President emphasized.

Addendum

Today, on October 1, events are taking place in Ukraine to mark the Day of Defenders.