Zelensky arrived in Estonia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Estonian capital, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhkna said on Thursday, UNN reports.

It is a great honor to welcome good friends and allies (President of Ukraine) Volodymyr Zelenskyy and (Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine) Dmytro Kuleba to Tallinn - wrote Margus Tsakhkna in X.

"We give a strong message and confirmation to Ukraine that Estonia stands firmly by their side and together we will win this war!" he emphasized.

