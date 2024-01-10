Zelenskyy meets with Lithuanian President in Vilnius
Kyiv • UNN
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius, UNN reports.
Details
Thus, an official meeting between Zelensky and Nausėda took place in Vilnius.
The Ukrainian anthem was played at the meeting of the presidents.
Addendum
It was reported that Zelenskyy would be on a working visit to Lithuania today. After that, he visited Estonia and Latvia.