Zelenskyy meets with Lithuanian President in Vilnius

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, an official meeting between Zelensky and Nausėda took place in Vilnius.

The Ukrainian anthem was played at the meeting of the presidents.

Addendum

It was reported that Zelenskyy would be on a working visit to Lithuania today. After that, he visited Estonia and Latvia.