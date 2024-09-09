Zelensky appointed a temporary head of the Transcarpathian RSA

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Myroslav Biletskyy as acting head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration. UNN reports this with reference to the decree.

"Temporarily entrust Myroslav Zoltanovych Biletsky with the duties of the head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration," the decree reads.

Biletskyi has been the first deputy head of the regional state administration since February 2021.

Zelensky dismissed Viktor Mykyta from the post of head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration according to his application.

Mykyta was appointed Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.